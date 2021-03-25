Foundation for Black Women's Wellness to get $1 million gift from Mary Burke Fund

The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness announced Wednesday the nonprofit will be getting $1 million from the Mary Burke Fund for Girls and Women over the next 10 years.
The $1 million will establish the Fund for Black Women’s Wellness, the nonprofit said. The money will support the Madison-based nonprofit’s expansion and increasing capacity to better Black women’s health in Dane County.
The funds will also support the nonprofit’s operations and programs and help expand its health promotion, education and advocacy initiatives to improve Black women’s health outcomes, increase personal and family stability, and build women’s leadership capacity as health equity advocates, the organization said.
“The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness continues to lead work that is centering and positioning Black women’s health as a major priority in our community and generating powerful ripple effects, said Mary Burke, the fund’s founder. “Our goal is to support them in doing what they do best well into the future so that Black women and their families reap the benefits.”
Lisa Peyton-Caire, founding CEO and president of the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, said the donation is a “testament to the trust the organization has garnered in delivering consistently strong outcomes” as well as assurance that the health of Black women and working to end racial disparities in Dane County are priorities to donors, like the Mary Burke Fund.
“To be supported in this way by Mary as a donor who understands and values the work we are leading to transform Black women’s health in Dane County and across Wisconsin is tremendous validation,” she said. “This comes at an urgent time as we navigate the impacts of COVID-19 on our organization and the community we serve, and we are just incredibly grateful.”
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
6 lives disrupted: How COVID-19 changed Madison
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
Calendar squares filled with weddings and events cleared. Vacations vanished. Schools shuttered and hand sanitizer was in short supply. We learned new words, like social distancing, herd immunity and doomscrolling.
COVID-19 affected every person, every family. It's taken nearly 6,500 Wisconsinites from us, including 278 in Dane County.
Here are six stories from people whose lives and jobs changed over the past year.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”