Foundation for Black Women's Wellness to get $1 million gift from Mary Burke Fund

The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness announced Wednesday the nonprofit will be getting $1 million from the Mary Burke Fund for Girls and Women over the next 10 years.

The $1 million will establish the Fund for Black Women’s Wellness, the nonprofit said. The money will support the Madison-based nonprofit’s expansion and increasing capacity to better Black women’s health in Dane County.

The funds will also support the nonprofit’s operations and programs and help expand its health promotion, education and advocacy initiatives to improve Black women’s health outcomes, increase personal and family stability, and build women’s leadership capacity as health equity advocates, the organization said.

“The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness continues to lead work that is centering and positioning Black women’s health as a major priority in our community and generating powerful ripple effects, said Mary Burke, the fund’s founder. “Our goal is to support them in doing what they do best well into the future so that Black women and their families reap the benefits.”