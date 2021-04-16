 Skip to main content
Foul play not ruled out as investigation into fire at vacant property, former sports pub continues
Vacant property fire

The cause of the fire at a property formerly known as Callahan's Sports Bar on the Far East Side is under investigation.

 MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Madison fire is investigating after multiple calls to 911 reported black smoke coming from a vacant property on the Far East Side Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the vacant property formerly home to Callahan's Sports Pub at 1902 Bartillon Drive at around 10:45 a.m., Madison fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. Firefighters found fire showing on the roof. Crews began to put out the fire with multiple lines focused on the roof and attic space. 

Vacant property fire

Madison fire crews responded to the fire at around 10:40 a.m. Friday after multiple calls to 911. 

A witness said he approached the building and looked inside to check for victims just before fire crews arrived. No one was found inside the building, and no injuries were reported. 

The fire is still under investigation. Schuster said Friday afternoon that foul play had not yet been ruled out and there were no other updates available. 

