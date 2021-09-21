'Forward', Heg statues restored to Capitol Square after being toppled last year

More than a year after getting torn down with chains and dragged through the streets of Madison by protesters, the "Forward" statue and statue of abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg were restored outside the Wisconsin Capitol Tuesday morning.
"It's a great relief having him here standing up where he’s supposed to be," bronze fabricator Jay Jurma said of the Heg statue.
For the last year, the sites of the two statues have stood empty, their bases covered with plywood boxes. Now, the bronze pieces have been repaired and reinstalled at the top of State Street for "Forward" and on the opposite side of the Capitol Square at the top of King Street for the statue honoring Heg, a Wisconsin abolitionist who died in a Civil War battle.
Giorgio Gikas, owner of Venus Bronzeworks, which spent hundreds of hours over the last year making the repairs, buffed the "Forward" statue with a wax mixture as the sun shown down on it through a partly cloudy sky. The statue, one of the state's multiple "Forward" statues, has come to represent women's rights and progress.
A soft clanging could be heard in the largely quiet Square as Jurma, also with Venus Bronzeworks, gently adjusted a mounting pin with a small hammer.
The sounds were a contrast to the sharp banging that echoed throughout the Capitol Square June 23, 2020, as protesters battered the "Forward" statue and the deep boom that was heard when the roughly one-ton bronze piece fell to the ground as hundreds cheered.
Shortly after, they tore down the Heg statue, decapitated it and dumped it into Lake Monona. The statue's leg was also taken off.
Some of the protesters argued that the toppling of statues was strategic. They said the move was meant to show that the figures were a false representation of the city of Madison because those in power were not taking enough of a stand to support those demonstrating against racism and police brutality after the murder of George Floyd. But some protesters did not know who Heg was.
"The sad thing is it made no sense," Jurma said of the destruction.
The night of unrest was prompted by the arrest of a local Black activist earlier that day after he walked into a restaurant carrying a baseball bat and swore at customers through a bullhorn.
Also that night, some of the protesters started a fire in the City-County Building downtown and assaulted Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, because he was taking a video. The fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused the 911 center to shut down temporarily and put juveniles in the detention center in danger. Many protesters have faced criminal charges for the chaos.
Jurma said the restoration process for the statues was "painstaking," but he was glad to be a part of it.
"It was a shame to see them harmed," he said. "I’m very glad to play a roll in getting them back."
A bystander stopped to look up at the "Forward" statue Tuesday as Gikas and Jurma made finishing touches.
"Hopefully they don’t take it down again," the bystander said.