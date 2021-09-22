Fort McCoy has seen a total of 7 measles cases among Afghans; all have recovered

The update comes as Fort McCoy announced Wednesday that more than 97% of Afghan refugees at the base have now received vaccinations for measles, mumps and rubella, as well as for chickenpox. As of last week, 12,500 Afghans were staying at the base.

Over the last several days, Fort McCoy personnel have been conducting a mass vaccination campaign to ensure Afghans are protected against contagious diseases, Phillips said. The effort started Thursday and concluded Tuesday.

“I’m proud of the entire Fort McCoy team that has come together to protect our Afghan guests and the public at large,” said Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, senior Department of Defense mission commander for Task Force McCoy, the team that has been caring for the refugees. "Young and old, our guests have been very supportive of this effort."

Vaccines for COVID-19 and polio were also offered, Phillips said. Fort McCoy did not say what percentage of Afghans at the base have received those vaccines.

All Afghans and U.S. residents coming from Afghanistan are tested for COVID when they first arrive to the U.S. and have the option to get a COVID-19 vaccine either at the airport when they first arrive or at Department of Defense facilities, such as Fort McCoy.