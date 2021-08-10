Fort Atkinson residents urged to consider evacuation as structure fire blazes

Fort Atkinson authorities have called for residents to consider evacuating the area surrounding a large structure fire that continues to blaze in the city.

The fire broke out in the 700 block of Oak Street in Fort Atkinson, the city’s police department said. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Five counties have been called to Fort Atkinson to assist with the fire, city officials said.

The gym in the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building at 101 N. Main St. is open to residents who have evacuated their homes due to the fire. City officials also said residents on the North side should expect low water pressure and discolored water.

A photo of the fire from a few blocks away shows a large plume of smoke billowing from the structure. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department said there has not been an estimate about how long it will take to put out the fire.

The city advised the public in a Facebook post to avoid the area at North Main Street and Oak Street while crews work to contain the blaze.

