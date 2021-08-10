 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Atkinson residents urged to consider evacuation as structure fire blazes
0 Comments
alert top story

Fort Atkinson residents urged to consider evacuation as structure fire blazes

  • 0

Fort Atkinson authorities have called for residents to consider evacuating the area surrounding a large structure fire that continues to blaze in the city. 

Fort Atkinson fire

 A photo of the fire from a few blocks away shows a large plume of smoke billowing from the structure.

The fire broke out in the 700 block of Oak Street in Fort Atkinson, the city’s police department said. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Five counties have been called to Fort Atkinson to assist with the fire, city officials said.

The gym in the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building at 101 N. Main St. is open to residents who have evacuated their homes due to the fire. City officials also said residents on the North side should expect low water pressure and discolored water.

An explosion at a chemical plant near the northern Illinois community of Rockton sparked a massive fire that sent flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke high into the air Monday morning.

A photo of the fire from a few blocks away shows a large plume of smoke billowing from the structure. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department said there has not been an estimate about how long it will take to put out the fire. 

The city advised the public in a Facebook post to avoid the area at North Main Street and Oak Street while crews work to contain the blaze.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics