Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at 87

Shirley Abrahamson, the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and its first female chief justice, died on Saturday at 87.

The cause was pancreatic cancer. Abrahamson had been battling the illness for a long time, and passed away at a residential facility in Oakland, California, near where her son resides.

“Kathy and I were devastated this morning to learn of Chief Justice Abrahamson’s passing," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. "Chief Justice Abrahamson was a first—the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the first woman to serve as chief justice. Yet, her legacy is defined not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.

"Serving more than 40 years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and writing more than 1,300 opinions, few others have given so much of themselves to the cause of public service in Wisconsin. Chief Justice Abrahamson was a meticulous jurist and a profound writer who believed in an independent judiciary. But she was also a champion for a more fair, more equitable state and country, and to that end, worked to hold our laws to account," the statement said.

This story will be updated.