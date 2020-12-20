Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dies at 87

Shirley Abrahamson, the first woman on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the first woman chief justice died at age 87. She was the longest serving member of the high court before her retirement.

"She has had a larger-than-life impact on the legal profession in Wisconsin and our state’s and country’s jurisprudence," Governor Tony Evers said in a statement Sunday. "She was a pillar of our state and the court for generations. We have missed her greatly on the court, and we will miss her greatly in this life. We are thinking of Chief Justice Abrahamson’s family and friends, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of one of our state’s most extraordinary public servants and honoring her legacy."