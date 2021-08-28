Former Wisconsin State Journal business editor Bob Franzmann dead at 86

Retired Wisconsin State Journal business editor Bob Franzmann, who died of a stroke July 19 at age 86, was remembered this week as a patient father, skilled writer and eagle-eyed editor.
Franzmann, who was born in Coloma, Michigan, discovered his love of journalism at UW-Milwaukee, where he was part of its first class of journalism graduates in 1962, his daughter, Kate Franzmann, said Friday.
After working at the Rhinelander Daily News for a year, Franzmann joined the State Journal staff in 1963 as a general assignment reporter. He worked as a police reporter and held a couple of assistant editor positions before becoming business editor in 1988. He retired in 1994.
“He gave his heart and soul to the paper for many decades,” Kate Franzmann said. “He liked the craft of writing and honing writing to make it as good as it could be.”
Jennifer Sereno, who succeeded Franzmann as business editor in 1994, said he worked patiently with new reporters and was committed to making sure stories were fair and balanced.
“There were usually more than two sides to any story Bob would edit,” said Sereno, who worked at the State Journal from 1985 to 2004. “He always said it was worth one more phone call to get the story right.”
Franzmann was also a friendly “people person” who enjoyed interviewing and connecting with sources, Kate Franzmann recalled.
“He was drawn to being out in the field and out in the community, listening to people,” she said.
Franzmann was instrumental in establishing the State Journal’s business section, Sereno said, calling him “one of the unsung heroes of the newsroom.” His interest in entrepreneurs and his dedication to building trust among sources and readers continued to shape the newspaper’s coverage long after he left, Sereno said.
After a full week at the newspaper, Franzmann would work weekends as a public information officer for the Navy, Sereno said.
Franzmann and his wife, Joan, both loved the outdoors, gardening, camping, hiking, canoeing and “birding their way across the country,” Kate Franzmann said.
The Franzmann family lived just south of Mount Horeb. One spring, Franzmann and former State Journal state editor and columnist Steve Hopkins split a package of 1,000 Norway Spruce trees. The Franzmann family promptly wooded their 20-acre home with the saplings. When Joan Franzmann insisted on watering all 500 spruces daily, Franzmann joked, “I don’t care if she does it. What bothers me is that she’s got me helping her.”
In retirement, Franzmann delved into his love of woodworking, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and helping his friend and former State Journal photographer L. Roger Turner build a cabin.
Kate Franzmann described her father as a man of integrity who “did not have a pretentious bone in his body.”
“He was just one of those people who makes the world a better place,” she said. “He leaves behind a wake of people appreciating the strength of his character.”
Franzmann was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, who died in July 2020. He is survived by daughter Kate and her four children, who were the “apples of his eye.”
A picnic celebrating Bob and Joan’s lives is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Mounds State Park.
Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series
