Former Wisconsin National Guard leader, retired Maj. Gen. James Blaney, dies at 82

He served as a military leadership instructor in Madison from 1968 to 1970 and later served as commandant of the Wisconsin Military Academy at Camp Williams from 1984 to 1987. He headed the 2nd Battalion, 128th Infantry from 1980 to 1983, the 64th Troop Command from 1987 to 1990 and the 32nd Separate Infantry Brigade from 1991 to 1995.

Blaney, the last Army officer to serve as Wisconsin's adjutant general, was named assistant adjutant general for special operations in 1995 and then became the deputy adjutant general the following year.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal with bronze service star and Army Service Ribbon.

"The Wisconsin National Guard has had an outstanding leader in [Maj. Gen.] Blaney, and he has earned our deepest appreciation for his service to our state and nation for more than four decades,” former Gov. Scott McCallum said in August 2002 when Maj. Gen. Al Wilkening became adjutant general. Wilkening passed away April 8 of this year after a long battle with cancer.