Former Wisconsin National Guard leader, retired Maj. Gen. Albert Wilkening, dies after battling cancer

Wisconsin National Guard retired Maj. Gen. Albert Wilkening, who served as homeland security adviser to former Gov. Jim Doyle, died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, the state Department of Military Affairs said.

He was 74, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Wilkening’s wife, Pat, said in a posting on his CaringBridge site that Wilkening passed away at home shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Al and I were blessed with extra time together,” she said. “That, in itself, is a miracle.”

Wilkening served as the state’s adjutant general from 2002 until his retirement in 2007.

“Few have had as significant and lasting positive impact on the Wisconsin National Guard as Maj. Gen. Wilkening,” retired Brig. Gen. Gary Ebben, former deputy adjutant general for Air and a close friend of Wilkening, said in a statement. “He has been a tremendous leader and role model for us all. A respected and great man.”