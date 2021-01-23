Former retirement fund leader with a penchant for aluminum collects his 2 millionth can

It’s easy to get the wrong idea about Gary Gates when he’s out scrounging in dumpsters, draining the leftover drops from beer cans and crushing them in his gloved hands.

Occasionally people assume he’s homeless and offer him money, said Gates, 82, the retired former head of Wisconsin’s public pension fund whose longtime “obsession” is collecting and recycling aluminum cans.

In December, Gates, an extreme environmentalist, collected his 2 millionth can, but didn’t do anything special to mark the occasion.

“I just took them in (to the recycling center) and kept going,” said Gates, who rides his bike while getting cans and gives the proceeds to environmental groups and other nonprofits he and his wife, Pam, support.

Gates said he did tell a few people about his milestone and decided that he’s not going to work as hard this winter collecting cans as he has in the past. “Going out in snow and cold is no fun,” said Gates, fresh from shoveling nearly five inches of wet snow from the sidewalk and driveway of his home in the South Side Bay Creek neighborhood.

Gates became executive assistant of the state Department of Employee Trust Funds in 1968, and deputy secretary in 1972. He was named secretary in 1974 and held the job for almost 20 years.