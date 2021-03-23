Former Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen to be featured at Lunch for Libraries event

Longtime Miami Herald columnist and comic mystery novelist Carl Hiaasen will be the featured author at Madison Public Library Foundation’s annual Lunch for Libraries fundraiser on May 25.
The program, held online for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, will benefit the Wisconsin Book Festival and Madison Public Library youth literacy efforts.
Hiaasen was born and raised in Florida, and, until this month, wrote a regular column for the Miami Herald for 36 years.
He began cowriting mystery thrillers in the 1980s and wrote his first solo novel, "Tourist Season," in 1986. Since then, Hiaasen has published 11 best sellers: "Strip Tease," "Stormy Weather," "Lucky You," "Sick Puppy," "Basket Case," "Skinny Dip," "Nature Girl," "Star Island," "Bad Monkey," "Razor Girl" and, most recently, "Squeeze Me," which opened at No. 2 on The New York Times best-seller list.
Hiaasen's also written six novels for young readers.
All of his novels take place in Florida. "Squeeze Me" is set in post-pandemic Palm Beach, where the main characters are a Trump-like President and First Lady.
"Carl has a gift for satirical fiction brimming with comical absurdity," Wisconsin Book Festival Director Conor Moran said in a press release. "If you haven’t read 'Squeeze Me' yet, it’s a great escape read for our current moment. You can make this stuff up — but at times, it doesn’t seem all that far-fetched."
Hiaasen's only brother, Rob Hiaasen, was an editor and columnist at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and was killed in a mass shooting at the newspaper's office in 2018.
Lunch for Libraries will begin with networking at 11:30 a.m. Those who wish to purchase a "virtual table" of eight can call 608-266-6318 or visit mplfoundation.org.
Individual tickets, at $125, go on sale March 30, and include a Wisconsin Book Festival membership. Every attendee will receive a paperback copy of "Squeeze Me."
To get the book before the fundraiser, tickets need to be purchased by May 5.
A private link to the live-streamed event will be sent to all ticketholders in advance.
The annual Lunch for Libraries event raises about half the money needed to put on the Wisconsin Book Festival.
Madison Public Library cardholders can place holds on Hiaasen’s books via LINKcat, accessible through the library website.
