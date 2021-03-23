Former Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen to be featured at Lunch for Libraries event

Longtime Miami Herald columnist and comic mystery novelist Carl Hiaasen will be the featured author at Madison Public Library Foundation’s annual Lunch for Libraries fundraiser on May 25.

The program, held online for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, will benefit the Wisconsin Book Festival and Madison Public Library youth literacy efforts.

Hiaasen was born and raised in Florida, and, until this month, wrote a regular column for the Miami Herald for 36 years.

He began cowriting mystery thrillers in the 1980s and wrote his first solo novel, "Tourist Season," in 1986. Since then, Hiaasen has published 11 best sellers: "Strip Tease," "Stormy Weather," "Lucky You," "Sick Puppy," "Basket Case," "Skinny Dip," "Nature Girl," "Star Island," "Bad Monkey," "Razor Girl" and, most recently, "Squeeze Me," which opened at No. 2 on The New York Times best-seller list.

Hiaasen's also written six novels for young readers.

All of his novels take place in Florida. "Squeeze Me" is set in post-pandemic Palm Beach, where the main characters are a Trump-like President and First Lady.