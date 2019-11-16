Former Madison Mayor Joel Skornicka died unexpectedly this morning at age 82.
Skornicka's longtime partner, Bonnie Cleary, said that he died of a suspected blood clot. Though he had been healthy recently, Skornicka called 911 at about 6 a.m. this morning and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, she said. Cleary was informed of his death around 7 a.m.
Skornicka received a bachelor's degree in political science from UW-Madison in 1959 and a master's of public policy and administration in 1975. He also served as assistant chancellor for the University of Wisconsin before his term as mayor from 1979 to 1983.
In 2000, he helped establish the Skornicka Public Service Award, which benefits civically minded UW-Madison students.
More personally, Cleary said she valued Skornicka's "good nature." He was an avid news reader who kept up with local and national affairs and maintained a lifelong interest in history. He was a big fan of Badgers football.
"He was a very gentle and kind man, always concerned about others," Cleary said.
He is survived by daughter Jennifer and son Christopher. Cleary said the family is tentatively considering holding a funeral service on Dec. 5.
