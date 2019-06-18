The organizer of Jefferson's Warriors and Wizards Festival -- formerly the Harry Potter Festival -- faces criminal theft charges after prosecutors say he bounced more than $50,000 in checks to several local businesses. The city of Jefferson is also suing the company, alleging it has not repaid more than $33,000 in city services.
Scott Cramer, owner of HP Fans Inc., was charged with theft by fraud for knowingly issuing bad checks or providing credit cards with insufficient balances to eight businesses and business owners, according the the criminal complaint filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court last week.
The Harry Potter Festival had been held in Edgerton for its first two years in 2015 and 2016 before moving to Jefferson in 2017. It was renamed the Warriors and Wizards Festival last year, in part to expand the theme to include other genres such as sci-fi.
The festival had a history of disappointing attendees who paid for entry tickets, some of whom lambasted the event on social media for amateurish attractions, crowding and disorganization.
According to the criminal complaint, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 22, HP Fans and Cramer issued bad checks or had credit cards declined in the following amounts:
- Country Inn and Suites in Fort Atkinson ($8,311.82)
- Jefferson Area Business Center ($3,500)
- Jefferson County Fair Park ($4,130)
- 104.5 Country WSLD FM radio ($940)
- Red Square Audio ($14,115)
- Kobussen Buses ($15,000)
- AmericInn owner Vishal Patel ($4,310.62)
- Wine and Roses owner Peggy Bar ($499.02)
The checks had been issued and credit cards authorized for charges ahead of the Oct. 19-21 festival, according to the complaint.
If convicted of the felony charge, Cramer could be sentenced to of up to 10 years in combined prison and extended supervision, a fine of $25,000 or both.
Cramer could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Cramer told police he had signed the checks and authorized the use of the credit cards, according to the complaint.
The city of Jefferson also filed a lawsuit against Cramer last month in Jefferson County Circuit Court seeking $33,183.03 in back payments Cramer owes the city plus interest from the due date of Dec. 1. HP Fans has only paid the city $6,000 since the festival, according to the suit.
The lawsuit also seeks to have the city released from its agreement with HP Fans. That agreement, signed in January 2018, called for the company to run a festival in the city each year for five years. The agreement stipulates that either party could cancel the contract.
City administrator Timothy Freitag said the city has decided not to hold future festivals. Freitag said he would not comment further, citing city policy relating to pending litigation.
Ahead of the festival, the city gave HP Fans $25,000 for marketing purposes with the stipulation that the money would be reimbursed by Dec. 1, 2018. HP Fans was also supposed to pay for police, fire department, public works and parks costs incurred by the city during the festival, which totaled $12,650.03, according to the court filing.
The festival faced abysmal reviews from attendees over the years who said the festival was disorganized and its advertised attractions weren't worth the price of admission, which was $35 last year.
The National Weather Service said 30 mph sustained winds with gusts of about 40 mph and intermittent bursts of soft hail were found around Jefferson, which marred the experience for the attendees as they walked between vendor booth, fantasy- and science fiction-themed attractions and downtown shops.
When it was branded as the Harry Potter Festival in 2017, it brought about 50,000 visitors to the city of just 8,000. Last year, under the Warriors and Wizards name, attendance plummeted and high wind gusts and soft hail pummeled the city.