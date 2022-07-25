Former Experimental Aircraft Association president, chairman dead at 75

Tom Poberezny, former president and chairman of the Oshkosh-based Experimental Aircraft Association, died Monday at age 75 after a brief illness, EAA said.

“It is not lost on us that Tom’s passing occurred on the opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the event he led into world prominence as its chairman beginning in the 1970s,” EAA CEO Jack Pelton said in a statement.

Poberezny, who was also an acrobatic flyer, was EAA president from 1989 to 2010 and served as its chairman for two years until his retirement in 2011. He was the son of EAA founder Paul Poberezny, who died in 2013. EAA AirVenture is an annual weeklong airshow that each year draws hundreds of thousands of people from around the world to the Fox Valley.

During his EAA tenure, Poberezny oversaw "a number of the organization's milestone events," EAA said. In the 1970s, he spearheaded EAA's first major capital campaign, which supported the construction of its current headquarters and museum complex at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

In 1992, Poberezny also led the creation of EAA's Young Eagles aviation youth program, which has flown nearly 2.3 million people ages 8 to 17, EAA said. He also oversaw EAA's Countdown to Kitty Hawk program in the early 2000s, which commissioned the construction of the first authentic reproduction of the 1903 Wright Flyer, which flew at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Memorial services are still being determined. EAA is also planning a memorial and tribute to Poberezny during AirVenture 2022.