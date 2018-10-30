Michael Johnson, the former head of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County who left Madison in July to become president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, has taken a leave from his new job after alleging he is the victim of a hostile work environment.
In an email to members of the United Way Board, Johnson said he has been subject to subtle threats, discrimination, and micromanagement by Board Chair Julia Poston, according to a story in The Cincinnati Enquirer.
"She is unfairly attacking my credibility with key stakeholders and creating challenges within our organization," the newspaper quoted Johnson as saying in his letter.
Among Johnson's complaints, according to the newspaper: Poston has put undue pressure on him in hiring decisions, required him to report to a subordinate, created a hostile work environment and called him an "angry man."
In his email to the board, Johnson asked to spend some time away from the office.
"Michael Johnson is still employed with United Way and has asked the United Way Board leadership for the ability to spend some time away from the office with his family," UWGC said in a statement sent to The Enquirer.