For the owners of the new Kismet Books in Verona, books were their destiny

In Verona, the city’s oldest building has found new life as Kismet Books, which opened in November 2020. It’s the culmination of a dream Rye Kimmett, a former emergency department manager for UW Hospital, and her husband Justin Kimmett have shared since their days as high school friends in Blythewood, South Carolina.
When the long-neglected Matts House, an 1848 brick building beside a busy downtown Verona intersection, was finally fixed up, the Kimmetts leapt at the chance to rent it. They turned it into the shop they envisioned, complete with a light-filled upstairs gallery, reading area and play space. The sign outside serves as a new historical marker: “Kismet Books, Est. 2020.”
Launching a business during a global pandemic was intimidating, Kimmett said. But with her Small Business Administration loan approved just days before she signed the lease, “there was really no time to be scared.”
Customers began pouring in — and sending their friends. From their reactions, Kimmett could tell the decisions she’d made, including placing literature by authors of color and queer authors right by the front door, were right.
“You could tell that meant a lot,” she said. “When we first opened, we had three different people come in and start crying.”
Above the shop, an upstairs gallery showcases the work of about a dozen local artists, a much-needed opportunity, Kimmett said, at a time when so many art venues closed. The gallery also features the work of local child artists, who saw the work on display and wanted to share their own. Abstract paintings by 11-year-old Izzy DeCabooter hang on one wall, while a note from 10-year-old Ruby Lindsley informs patrons that anyone who purchases a hand-drawn greeting card will put her a few dollars closer to attending horse camp.
Below the paintings is a small shelf of advance reader copies, the not-for-sale editions publishers send to sellers before publication. Customers can take these home for free in exchange for reviewing them for the shop. Among Kismet’s most prolific — and sometimes scathing — reviewers are a couple of local high school students, who head straight for that shelf each time they visit.
In another effort to make her books as accessible as possible, Kimmett launched a pay-it-forward gift card program, where customers can choose to pay an extra $10 or $20 toward someone else’s purchase. Kimmett turns the contributions into handwritten gift cards that hang in front of the checkout counter, which customers can take, no questions asked.
She’s only gotten one taker so far, a middle school regular who recently came up $6 short. “I was like, ‘Well, that’s what those are for, friend.’ And he was just so excited. That’s what I live for.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.