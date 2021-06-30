For the owners of the new Kismet Books in Verona, books were their destiny

“You could tell that meant a lot,” she said. “When we first opened, we had three different people come in and start crying.”

Above the shop, an upstairs gallery showcases the work of about a dozen local artists, a much-needed opportunity, Kimmett said, at a time when so many art venues closed. The gallery also features the work of local child artists, who saw the work on display and wanted to share their own. Abstract paintings by 11-year-old Izzy DeCabooter hang on one wall, while a note from 10-year-old Ruby Lindsley informs patrons that anyone who purchases a hand-drawn greeting card will put her a few dollars closer to attending horse camp.

Below the paintings is a small shelf of advance reader copies, the not-for-sale editions publishers send to sellers before publication. Customers can take these home for free in exchange for reviewing them for the shop. Among Kismet’s most prolific — and sometimes scathing — reviewers are a couple of local high school students, who head straight for that shelf each time they visit.