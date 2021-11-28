For generations of families, Empty Stocking Club donations are tradition

Jim Kalscheur’s family has a $10,000 Christmas tradition.
Every year, the Kalscheurs’ wholesale meat business, UW Provision Co., has donated that amount to the Empty Stocking Club.
They’ve been doing it for more than 30 years, and Jim’s death in April 2020 hasn’t stopped the giving.
“That was one of my dad’s wishes, and we talked about that way before he passed,” said Steve Kalscheur, who took over leading the company in 2009. “It’s just one of the things he said, ‘Just always make sure you keep doing.’ So we’re doing it.”
The Kalscheurs don’t seek publicity for their contributions.
But the Wisconsin State Journal, which sponsors the Empty Stocking Club, has its own tradition: Saying “thank you” by printing donors’ names and contributions in the newspaper.
The Empty Stocking Club needs about $300,000 each year to provide at least one new, high-quality toy for any child in the area who needs one, said executive director Lynn Wood.
Parents and caregivers will choose their children’ toys during the Toy Depot on Dec. 14-15.
As of Tuesday, the Empty Stocking Club was about a third of the way to its financial goal.
“I feel like we are really on track to be able to deliver an excellent Toy Depot and to do the giveaway and to give to all the people who need it,” Wood said.
“We aren’t done yet. These next two weeks will be critical for reaching the goals and making sure we have enough toys, enough volunteers, enough funds, and that we’re reaching all the families who need help.”
The Empty Stocking Club has been a community affair since its 1918 inception.
Children donate their allowances. Restaurant and bar patrons throw a buck or two into collection jars. Community members give in large and small amounts, often in memory of loved ones.
For families like the Kalscheurs (and the Pikes, whose history of giving goes back more than 60 years) Empty Stocking Club donations are a tradition developed over generations.
As Wood inputs every donor’s name for the State Journal’s thank-you list, she frequently researches old articles and obituaries to spell-check names.
In the process, she discovers some of the stories behind the donations.
“It’s a community event. It’s community giving,” Wood said. “But it has such personal connections for so many people.”
Jim Kalscheur was born during the Great Depression on a farm in Pine Bluff — a childhood Steve Kalscheur said likely influenced his dad’s lifelong generosity: “He was a pretty giving person, and I don’t know if he didn’t have enough toys at Christmas when he was little, but he wanted to make sure that everybody else did.”
The Empty Stocking Club purchases about 10,000 presents each holiday season.
And it takes a lot of volunteers to get those toys to their new owners: In addition to monetary donations, the Empty Stocking Club also needs volunteers.
Lots of them.
Specifically, there are 1,467 volunteer shifts, mostly for two hours, from Dec. 13-16. Some volunteers are needed to set up on Dec. 13. Some are needed for packing it all up on Dec. 16. Most shifts are for the Toy Depot days, when volunteers greet and help shoppers.
Wood said the Empty Stocking Club truly needs all those volunteers.
As of last week, hundreds of shifts still needed to be filled.
“We don’t know when the families will come and when we (will) have big peaks of attendance, and so we just need to be ready for that,” she said.
Sometimes co-workers volunteer together. Families do as well, because children are welcome as long as they’re with an adult.
Wood hopes for a post-Thanksgiving bump in donations and volunteer sign-ups as people’s focus shifts to Christmas.
“There’s a lot of work to be done, but I feel like we’re on track,” she said.
Families have until Dec. 7 to apply for the Empty Stocking Club, at emptystockingclub.com. Volunteer opportunities and an online-donation form can be found there as well. State Journal readers also can donate using the envelopes inserted into today’s newspaper, or mail contributions to: Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.