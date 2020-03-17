You are the owner of this article.
Food pantries moving to curbside pickup
From the Cancellations, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic series
Madison school meals (copy)

Leopold Elementary School student Shalom Harimana, 12, right, and his brother, Danny, 7, receive pre-packaged bags of breakfast and lunch meals Monday from workers with the Madison School District. With schools closed for at least three weeks, the district is providing free weekday meals for students.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Some Madison food pantries and the shuttered public schools are responding to the coronavirus outbreak by offering curbside pickup and boosting fundraising efforts.

The River Food Pantry said Monday that it was cancelling its community meals and on-site lunch programs and moving to curbside pickups only at its pantry at 2201 Darwin Road. The group will also be delivering pre-bagged lunches Monday through Saturday to low-income neighborhoods as part of it MUNCH program serving children and teens.

To minimize contact with products and the public, the group will no longer be accepting donations of food, clothing and hygiene products, but an anonymous donor has offered to match donations up to $25,000 for additional food purchases. The group is also seeking healthy volunteers who are not at high-risk for developing COVID-19 to help package and distribute food and register clients for both the pantry and the MUNCH program.

The Goodman Community Center likewise announced that effective Tuesday, pre-packaged bags of food would be available for pickup at its food pantry at 149 Waubesa St. 

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and other community organizations are also raising money for medical supplies for those affected by the coronavirus, meals for children, local shelters and college students needing temporary housing and food. The Meicher Family Foundation has agreed to match every donation up to $25,000, and the fund has so far raised $103,000, according to the Boys and Girls Club.

For the length of the school closure, the Madison School District will provide free bagged breakfasts and lunches for children Monday through Friday at 12 sites throughout the district.

Food-distribution sites and times

Pre-packaged groceries are available at:

  • Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St.: Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 12:30-3 p.m.
  • River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Road: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

River Food Pantry lunches for children and teens available Monday through Saturday at:

  • Oak Park Terrace, 571 Banding Lane (near mailbox): 11:20-11:35 a.m.
  • Ridgecrest Apartments, 517 Northport Drive: 11:40-11:55 a.m.
  • Vera Court neighborhood, at 714 Vera Court: Noon-12:15 p.m.
  • Parkcrest Apartments, 1564 Troy Drive, 12:20-12:35 p.m.
  • Corner of Brentwood Parkway and Trailsway: 12:40-12:55 p.m.
  • Packers Townhouses, 1927 Northport Drive: 1-1:15 pm
  • Northport Apartments, 1740 Northport Drive: 1:20-1:35 p.m.
  • Corner of Kipling Drive and Scott Lane 1:40-1:55 p.m.
  • Kennedy Heights, 199 Kennedy Road: 2-2:15 p.m.

Packaged lunches from the Madison School District can be picked up weekdays between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. at:

  • Badger Rock Middle School, 501 E. Badger Road
  • Lake View Elementary School, 1802 Tennyson Lane
  • Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Road
  • Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road

Between noon and 12:45 p.m. at:

  • Cherokee Heights Middle School, 4301 Cherokee Drive
  • La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road
  • Sherman Middle School/Shabazz High School, 1601 N. Sherman Ave.
  • Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's Allied Drive location, 4619 Jenewein Road

And between 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. at:

  • East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave.
  • Hawthorne Elementary School, 3344 Concord Ave.
  • Lincoln Elementary School, 909 Sequoia Trail
  • Toki Middle School/Orchard Ridge Elementary School, 5606 Russett Road
