Food Fight furloughs about 750 employees, in bad sign for independent restaurants

"I know what this means for our small business owners and the struggles they and their workers will face in the coming weeks," he said, "but we are committed to working with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist during these uncertain times.”

Suemnicht said she isn't concerned about herself, but how the situation will affect employees and distributors. "I'm just hoping we can get through it quickly."

She said restaurants like Monty's Blue Plate, Bar Corallini and Hubbard Avenue Diner, which have a strong neighborhood following, may be able to pull through. She's more nervous about some of the Downtown restaurants like Canteen, Johnny Delmonico's and Fresco.

"We're going to give it a few days. But it's hard when we haven't gotten any rent abatement and we have to keep paying bills."

Suemnicht said she hopes Food Fight's furloughed employees can start receiving unemployment benefits quickly.

One bright spot has been generous people who have supported the restaurants recently. One customer tipped $1,000 on a Monty's order Tuesday and had the staff split it. "So we've had some just amazing acts of kindness," she said.