Food Fight furloughs about 750 employees, in bad sign for independent restaurants

Food Fight restaurant group had to furlough about 750 employees Monday and Tuesday due to government restrictions on restaurants amid concerns over spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight's chief creative officer, said that each of the company's 20 restaurants is down to four or five employees. The company still has a small core office staff.
It's a move that will hit the local restaurant community hard and could reverberate for years.
Suemnicht said she was outraged by the White House press conference Monday where it was announced that drive-thrus could remain open, while most independent restaurants were basically shut down. The administration recommended that people avoid groups of more than 10, bars, restaurants and food courts for at least 15 days.
"A lot of restaurants have apps so people can order from them directly," and that puts a local restaurant company like Food Fight at a disadvantage, Suemnicht said.
"Drive-thrus and apps are for chain restaurants. What about the small, independent restaurants?" she said.
Food Fight announced late Monday afternoon it was temporarily stopping dine-in service, starting Tuesday, in all of its restaurants. As many other local restaurants have done, it planned to shift to delivery and curbside carry-out pickup service.
The delivery and carryout model hasn't worked too well immediately, Suemnicht said. Canteen, the group's stylish, but inexpensive taco shop on the Capitol Square, had only done four orders by noon Tuesday. "Obviously four orders of tacos doesn't mean much," she said.
"If our delivery and carry-out orders don't pick up in the next few days, we're going to have to make some tough decisions," Suemnicht said. "By Friday or Saturday, if we don't have enough sales to support even two people working in our restaurants, we're going to have to close down."
Gov. Tony Evers followed suit on the Trump administration's recommendations Tuesday afternoon, ordering bars and restaurants to close, and banning gatherings of more than 10 people as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpassed 70 people.
Evers' order on larger gatherings makes many exceptions: for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts.
The order says that restaurants and bars can remain open if they only offer take-out or delivery.
"Our top priority at this time is to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy by reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who are considered high-risk," Evers said in a statement. "With limited tests available nationwide and continued community spread, we have to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors.
"I know what this means for our small business owners and the struggles they and their workers will face in the coming weeks," he said, "but we are committed to working with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist during these uncertain times.”
Suemnicht said she isn't concerned about herself, but how the situation will affect employees and distributors. "I'm just hoping we can get through it quickly."
She said restaurants like Monty's Blue Plate, Bar Corallini and Hubbard Avenue Diner, which have a strong neighborhood following, may be able to pull through. She's more nervous about some of the Downtown restaurants like Canteen, Johnny Delmonico's and Fresco.
"We're going to give it a few days. But it's hard when we haven't gotten any rent abatement and we have to keep paying bills."
Suemnicht said she hopes Food Fight's furloughed employees can start receiving unemployment benefits quickly.
One bright spot has been generous people who have supported the restaurants recently. One customer tipped $1,000 on a Monty's order Tuesday and had the staff split it. "So we've had some just amazing acts of kindness," she said.
Many local restaurants are trying to stay in business by offering new take-out and delivery options. Suemnicht urged people to support local restaurants by ordering food -- today or tomorrow -- from their favorite restaurants, or some places will be forced to close.
"And then the options will be fast food and grocery stores. I just want people to think about that. Think about what options they would like in the next one or two months for their family to eat, and then get out and support those restaurants immediately. It's as easy as picking up the phone and asking if you can place and pay for the order over the phone."