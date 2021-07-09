Food carts are coming to a Madison park near you

The couple lives in Madison, but Perez said they need to travel to festivals in places like Lake Mills and Beaver Dam, because there have been few festival opportunities in Madison this summer.

Perez said Armenta worked for the Sabor Queretano cart for three years before opening Pancho's, which besides tacos, sells burritos, quesadillas, gorditas, Mexican corn and guacamole.

Carts are currently able to be in parks if they have a parks vending permit or if they're a vendor at an event that has a park event vending permit, said Kelli Lamberty, the city's community events coordinator.

"We've been looking at our vending in parks and wanting to update it and wanting to find out what works in our parks and what doesn't," Lamberty said. "And we see this as a really great opportunity for us to have some time in a pilot program to see where we might want to go in the future."

Blake-Horst said she surveyed about 60 licensed food cart owners to see if they're interested in the program and what parks they might want to be in. She gave them the city's tentative list that includes parks in all geographic quadrants of the city and asked if there were any other parks where they'd like to vend. She said she got about 10 responses.