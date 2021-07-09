Food carts are coming to a Madison park near you

Madison is promoting a new program to connect food cart vendors with the crowds enjoying city parks.
Carts in Parks, a pilot program scheduled to start July 25 and extend into fall, will feature daily food cart vending in 20 city parks.
"One of the things I've heard over COVID or pre-COVID, but really amplified during COVID, is that people are spending more time in their neighborhood parks," said city street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst.
She said that cart owners are seeing opportunities in parks, especially when there's a day of soccer games or an ultimate frisbee tournament, or other uses that draw large crowds.
"They're looking for new opportunities and to expand their vending outside of just Downtown," Blake-Horst said.
The project is the result of a $50,000 grant through the National Association of City Transportation Officials, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, to help communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Madison is one of 10 cities across the U.S. and Canada selected to participate in this second round of grants from the partnership.
The program is a continuation of NACTO’s Streets for Pandemic Response and Recovery initiative which documented how cities like Madison implemented strategies to improve life during the pandemic, from closing lanes of traffic to expanding outdoor dining.
The Carts in Parks program will waive the daily fees vendors pay to operate in parks, normally $275 daily per park, or $900 annually, Blake-Horst said.
She said she has noticed that cart operators might try one space for a few days, and if they're not making money, choose a new location. The Carts in Parks program includes a daily sales guarantee to ensure food cart and food truck operators don't lose money when vending.
Blake-Horst said the city is finalizing the amount it will ensure, but it will likely be $500 for daily vendors, not including vendors who are part of a special event.
She said if the vendor doesn't reach their established break-even sales goal, they can submit their receipts to the city and be reimbursed for the difference.
Vendors excited
The program is great news for Maribel Perez, who owns Pancho’s Tacos with her husband, Francisco Armenta. This is their second year of cart ownership after a miserable first year.
Perez said they got their permits and were planning to start the business in March 2020. The pandemic shutdown happened days before they were set to open, so they couldn't sell food until Food Truck Fridays at Alliant Energy Center, which they participated in last fall.
"Last year was very difficult for us because we had a lot of expenses and we couldn’t do much with the food cart because of COVID, but we hope this year will be better," Perez said Friday, as she shopped for food to cater a private event at a park in Windsor.
The couple lives in Madison, but Perez said they need to travel to festivals in places like Lake Mills and Beaver Dam, because there have been few festival opportunities in Madison this summer.
Perez said Armenta worked for the Sabor Queretano cart for three years before opening Pancho's, which besides tacos, sells burritos, quesadillas, gorditas, Mexican corn and guacamole.
Carts are currently able to be in parks if they have a parks vending permit or if they're a vendor at an event that has a park event vending permit, said Kelli Lamberty, the city's community events coordinator.
"We've been looking at our vending in parks and wanting to update it and wanting to find out what works in our parks and what doesn't," Lamberty said. "And we see this as a really great opportunity for us to have some time in a pilot program to see where we might want to go in the future."
Blake-Horst said she surveyed about 60 licensed food cart owners to see if they're interested in the program and what parks they might want to be in. She gave them the city's tentative list that includes parks in all geographic quadrants of the city and asked if there were any other parks where they'd like to vend. She said she got about 10 responses.
Madison Parks spokeswoman Ann Shea said the city has about 270 parks.
The parks chosen and the carts vending in each will be announced in the next week or two.
Blake-Horst said she also had many conversations with food cart operators in the past year, asking them if they thought this was something they'd be interested in doing this summer.
"They all overwhelmingly said, 'Yes, I would be very interested in vending in a park when you have more information,'" she said.