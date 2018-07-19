Hot food was taken a little too literally Wednesday night when a food cart went up in flames on Madison's South Side.
Nobody was hurt in the fire that caused about $20,000 in damage, the food cart considered a total loss, the Madison Fire Department said.
The fire was reported at about 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Post Road.
"The mobile food cart was fully engulfed in flames," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "Firefighters knocked the fire down and removed two propane tanks affixed to the cart."
A nearby building had some heat damage. Officials did not identify the food cart.
Fire investigators said the fire was accidental but the cause was undetermined.