It's a very foggy start to Wednesday in south-central Wisconsin, with a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service said visibility of less than a quarter-mile is happening from Monroe to Madison to Green Lake, so drivers are asked to use headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead.
Once the fog lifts, it should be a very nice day, with sunshine and a high of 82.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said it should be warmer and more humid on Thursday with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms and a high of 86.
Friday looks like a beautiful day, with sun and a high of 80, and Saturday and Sunday could be repeats of Friday, with just a slight chance of rain Saturday.
The great weather continues next week, with sun and highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, the Weather Service said.
Borremans is calling for sun and cooler temps next Wednesday with a high of 78.
Tuesday's high of 74 was 6 degrees below normal and 22 degrees below the record high of 96 for Aug. 7, set in 1949.
The low of 60 was normal and 18 degrees above the record low of 42 for the date, set in 1976.
One-hundredth of an inch of rain fell at the airport, bringing the August rainfall total up to 1.17 inches, 0.21 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 7 was 2.37 inches in 1980.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 9.96 inches of rain, 0.28 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.80 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.29 inches above normal.