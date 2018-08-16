Dense fog will be the weather factor to deal with on the Thursday morning commute in southern Wisconsin, but thunderstorms could be a factor for the evening commute.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m., with fog reducing visibility to a quarter-mile or less. Low-lying areas and river valleys are most at risk.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we can expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and a high of 82, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
The Weather Service said there's a 60 percent chance of rain from the afternoon into the evening.
There's a slight chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon with the high reaching the low 80s.
The weekend looks great, with sun and 84 both Saturday and Sunday, Borremans said.
The new work week could start out wet, with showers and storms and cooler temperatures coming in.
The Weather Service is looking at a high of 75 on Monday, 73 on Tuesday and 74 on Wednesday, with rain only on Monday.
Borremans said sunshine and 81 is forecast for next Thursday.
Wednesday's high of 84 was 4 degrees above normal and 11 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 15, set in 1955 and tied in 1988.
The low of 67 was 8 degrees above normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 37 for the date, set in 1979.
Some areas of southwest Wisconsin got up to 2 inches of rain on Wednesday, but Madison only recorded 0.05 inches at the airport, bringing the August rainfall total up to 1.69 inches, 0.41 inches below normal.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.48 inches of rain, 0.34 inches below normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 27.32 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.67 inches above normal.