A leak of slippery fluid shut down East Johnson Street for nearly an hour Monday afternoon, authorities reported.

Fire crews were sent to the 1400 block of East Johnson Street at 3:49 p.m. Monday and arrived at 3:55 p.m. to find a trail of liquid across both lanes, and upon investigation believed it to be hydraulic fluid from a large vehicle, and determined that it began in the 1000 block of East Johnson, between Brearly and Ingersoll streets, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The liquid was not pooling in any spots, but was distributed across all eastbound lanes, creating slippery and unsafe conditions for motorists, Schuster said.

Madison police shut down traffic on East Johnson, from Brearly Street to Dickinson Street, and the Madison Streets Division brought sand and street sweepers to help absorb and collect the fluid. The sand soaked up the liquid and the street sweeper collected the sand and absorbed the fluid, Schuster said.

The fluid is not believed to have spread to nearby storm sewers or waterways, Schuster said.

East Johnson was reopened around 4:45 p.m., Schuster said.