A sure sign that winter is coming is the annual flotation inspections made on recreational vehicles intending to be used on frozen Dane County lakes.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said inspections will take place on most Saturdays in December and on the first Saturday in January, at the old Parks Department office, 4318 Robertson Road in Madison.
Inspections are performed from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 1, 8, 22, 29 and Jan. 5. The cost is $10 and a photo ID is required.
Certain motorized recreational vehicles operating on Dane County lakes require flotation devices, and vehicles using the devices have to be inspected and/or have a permit.
Cars, pickup trucks and other trucks are not allowed on the ice, unless a special temporary certificate is issued by the Sheriff's Office.
Snowmobiles and ATVs going onto the ice have requirements based on weight of the vehicle.
For all lakes in Dane County, vehicles weighing over 850 pounds require a special use permit.
On lakes Mendota, Monona and Wingra, vehicles weighing less than 850 pounds require flotation and a permit.
On all other Dane County lakes, vehicles between 750 and 850 pounds require flotation and a permit, and vehicles under 750 pounds have no restrictions.
For more information and to get a permit form, go online to the Sheriff's Office website at https://danesheriff.com/Divisions/Field-Services/marine-trail-ice