Florida vacation turns dicey for Madison man thanks to Hurricane Ian

What was to be a memorable family vacation in Key West for Roderick Ritcherson became nerve-racking and potentially dangerous as powerful Hurricane Ian moved across Florida Wednesday.

Ritcherson, 72, of Madison, said his son, Jerrell Ritcherson, 34, an actor in Los Angeles, won the five-day snorkeling trip last year as a contestant on "The Price is Right," and they booked their flights and hotel earlier this year before the hurricane threat.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, but was still dumping record amounts of rain across Florida, bringing "catastrophic flooding" and damaging winds.

"There is an expectation that the tail end of the hurricane still needs to come through, but right now, the weather's fine," said Ritcherson, reached by phone Thursday morning.

"I'm at the very tip of Florida now, but elsewhere in Florida, in Tampa Bay and further north in Florida, also in Fort Myers, the story is completely different," he said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm will leave historic devastation. Ian has left people trapped in their homes, and is expected to set flood records in what may be one of the worst storms to ever strike the state.

It continued to wreak havoc as it moved east over Florida on Thursday.

Ritcherson said he and his family had two fun-filled days, and once they learned of the hurricane, they successfully rebooked their flights to leave Tuesday. But the hurricane moved faster and the new flights got canceled. Their "rebooked, rebooked flights" on Wednesday also got canceled.

The scariest part came Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., when the power went out in their bungalow-style hotel and it went completely dark. "There was no communication. We had to more or less ride it out," Ritcherson said.

The electricity came back by 1 p.m. Wednesday, Ritcherson said. He was staying on the second floor and the windows in his unit wouldn't open, he said, adding that the temperatures were in the 90s, it was humid and uncomfortable, and he didn't get much sleep. "We are thankful that we were able to ride it out."

Ritcherson said he was lucky he brought a flashlight so he had some light during the power outage, but Jerrell, and his daughter, Sabrie Ritcherson, 32, who joined them from Houston, each in separate bungalows, did not.

Also on the trip are Ritcherson's mother, his children's mother, and his two grandsons. "She is hanging in there," he said about his mother. "She is doing the best that one expects of a 95-year-old great-grandmother."

Ritcherson, who in 1993 founded The Ritcherson Companies, which provides marketing and communications services for corporations and nonprofits, said he couldn't reach his children on Tuesday night since it was too dangerous to walk outside.

He recharged his phone from his laptop, but had to be careful not to fully drain his computer. They stayed in communication by texting sparingly, he said.

Wednesday morning, as they were relocating to a Hyatt overlooking the beach, their Uber driver said that the road to the Key West airport was flooded and drivers were prohibited from driving through the flooded streets, which meant that the airport wasn't functioning.

"I do not have an update on that," Ritcherson said. "I'm hoping that the flooded street to the airport is now clear so that we can make our flight at 6 p.m. this evening."

Everything is calm now, he said. "I'm only saying what my view is as of this moment."

Ritcherson is strongly tied to the Madison community and has served on many boards and commissions over the years. He is currently chair of the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission (Dane Arts).

He said his son had to audition to get on "The Price is Right." He was selected, then chosen to play one of the games, which he won. "He decided that he wanted to make it into a fun, family memorable vacation," Ritcherson said.

"Well, it has turned out to be a vacation that we will never forget."