Livestock producers and feed mills are being advised to carefully check animal feed in Wisconsin areas flooded this summer, because feed might be contaminated or contain mold.
The warning comes from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Floodwater can contain sewage, bacteria, pesticides, chemical waste and other toxins that contaminate field crops and stored feed.
The wet and humid summer also produced a lot of mold growth.
"Mycotoxins produced by some molds may sicken animals that consume moldy feed, and could also sicken people who consume milk or meat from those animals," said acting State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said crops exposed to floodwaters should be tested for contamination.
"We've sent environmental specialists to check on feed mills in flooded areas of the state, to check whether feed products or ingredients may have come in contact with floodwaters," said Heather Bartley, DATCP feed program manager.
"Producers who store ingredients at elevators or feed mills until they need it for on-farm mixing should be aware of the flood status of those businesses, and the possibility of mycotoxins," Bartley said.