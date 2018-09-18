Flooding and tornado damage estimates in Wisconsin reached almost a quarter-billion dollars from storms that ravaged the state last month, according to figures sent to the federal government as part of the effort to obtain federal disaster aid.
Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will begin a preliminary damage assessment on Sept. 24 in 17 counties hardest hit by flooding and severe weather.
Local emergency management assessments were finalized on Monday, with homes, businesses and public infrastructure damage totaling an estimated $232 million.
The damage includes $108 million to residences, with 56 homes destroyed, 564 homes with major damage and almost 4,000 with minor damage.
Businesses reported almost $49 million in damage, including 14 businesses destroyed, 62 with major damage and 96 with minor damage.
Flooding caused an estimated $75 million in damage to public infrastructure, including damage to roads, bridges and dams, and the cost of providing emergency protection measures.
"The floods and tornadoes have devastated so many families and businesses across Wisconsin," Walker said in a news release Tuesday. "I look forward to having FEMA in our state next week to assess damages, as we take the first step to request a federal disaster declaration."
In Madison, city officials continued to urge residents and business owners, particularly those on the Isthmus, not to remove their sandbags yet as more rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Despite consistent decreases in water levels for the Yahara River lakes over almost two weeks, both lakes Monona and Waubesa remained above their 100-year flood levels on Tuesday. From Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, Madison recorded about ⅓ inch of rain with another 1 inch possible into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
"This recent rain really indicates that we're not out of the woods yet," said deputy mayor Katie Crawley.
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin intends to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the current lake levels and flooding situation as well as the next steps for mitigation.
FEMA teams will look at residential damage in Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jefferson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties.
The FEMA teams won't go into homes, but will verify damage from the outside; residents don't need to be at home.
Infrastructure damage assessments will be conducted in Adams, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iron, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties.
U.S. Small Business Administration and Wisconsin Emergency Management teams will also be working with local officials to assess the damage.
The preliminary damage assessment is expected to be completed in a week.
State Journal reporter Logan Wroge contributed to this report.