Officials in Madison and Monona continue to warn residents that more flooding could come over the weekend with rainstorms expected in Sunday's forecast, endangering properties along the shores of Lake Monona and through the isthmus.
Anticipated overnight rainfall Friday into Saturday didn't materialize, allowing flooding to level off on the isthmus, Madison Emergency Operation Center spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said, but more rainfall is expected in Sunday evening's forecast.
Concerns are now shifting toward properties along Lake Monona as that lake's levels continue to rise as water is released through the Tenney Park dam from Lake Mendota. Residents in the Brittingham and Monona Bay neighborhoods in Madison are at a higher risk for flooding and should be prepared, Schuster said.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Gehring said a line of thunderstorms is heading for Madison for Sunday evening, but it's likely that less than an inch will fall on the city, although that doesn't rule out more potential flooding.
"A quick three-quarters of an inch (of rain) on the isthmus could lead to flash flooding," Gehring said.
The flooding on Madison's isthmus and along the city of Monona's shore is a result of the record rainfall Monday in the western parts of Dane County, which reported up to 15 inches of rain in Cross Plains. Rain poured onto lands that are part of the Yahara Watershed, meaning that rainfall flowed into Lakes Mendota and Monona, even though not much rain fell directly onto the lakes Monday.
Flash flooding on Monday stranded hundreds of vehicles in roadways and currents pushed vehicles from their parking spots. Retired Wisconsin Historical Society preservation architect Jim Sewell died Monday when currents swept him underwater while passersby attempted to rescue him from his vehicle.
As the lake levels have risen, storm drains have backed up onto the streets, flooding parts of Near East Side Streets including East Johnson, Main, Livingston and Mifflin streets as well as lanes on East Washington Avenue.
More than a dozen locations in Madison and Monona are seeking volunteers to help fill, tie, stack and transport sandbags.
In Monona's Belle Isle neighborhood, Wisconsin National Guard troops helped 86-year-old Mary Webster build a second wall of sandbags behind her property when it looked like the first wall might breech Saturday.
“When I saw them come, it was such a relief,” said Suzi Mulholland, Webster’s daughter. “We’ve never had two rows before. In previous flooding, everybody just kind of did their own thing.”
Residents of the shore-side neighborhood piled up sandbags and ran water pumps to protect their properties in the “Little Venice” of canals between Lake Monona and Squaw Bay.
Megan and Tim Nicholson, who live next door to Webster, raised their house and yard several feet six years ago, with help from a federal grant. Still, they stacked up sandbags Saturday and were preparing to pump out rain that might fall in coming days.
“It’s not just about bagging out the water,” Megan Nicholson said. “It’s about pumping out the water that you bag in.”
Scott Blood had five pumps going in his backyard on Nishishin Trail Northeast, plus two in his crawl place. “It’s dry so far,” he said.
As Madison continues to expect higher lake water levels, the has set up an email list for potential volunteers to sign up to fill sandbags, which can be found at go.madison.com/floodvolunteer. When opportunities arise, volunteers will be called or emailed, Schuster said.
People looking to volunteer with other flood relief efforts can sign up with the American Red Cross or donate money or goods to Second Harvest Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul, Schuster said.
Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers visited flooded areas Saturday to help fill sandbags.
At the Brittingham Park Beach parking lot, volunteers used shovels and oars to pack sand into bags for nearby residents to take and stack in front of windows, doorways or other areas where water may potentially seep into their homes.
"I was in the army, so I still feel a sense of duty to serve," volunteer Rusty Lear said.
Meanwhile, with some people in Cross Plains and other places affected by this week’s flooding in need of home health care, nurses have been making sure patients get medication, oxygen and other supplies.
Some home health visits were delayed by flooded roads, but that hasn’t resulted in medical emergencies, said Carey Agate, a senior clinical manager at SSM Health at Home.
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.