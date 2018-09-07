Even if the upcoming week’s forecast remains dry, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said the city will need to remain watchful for potential flooding through at least the spring.
About two and a half weeks after record rainfall in western Dane County and subsequent showers, Madison-area lakes are still brimming. With that abundance of water remains the threat of flooded homes and businesses.
The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and no rain in the Madison area next week.
“That weather outlook is obviously what we hoped for, and now what we’re counting on in terms of strategy is a gradual lowering of lake levels,” Soglin said.
While the lakes may fall to manageable levels, rain in the coming weeks could cause floodwaters to return, Soglin said. And snow accumulation and freezing patterns through the winter could overwhelm the lakes again.
Lake levels will need to fall significantly before the city is free from the threat of flooding, Soglin said.
“Under a worst-case scenario, we could go through all this in the spring,” Soglin said.
Although the city and its engineers may be under continued pressure to watch for flooding, Soglin said residents will likely be able to remove sandbags from around their properties in a few weeks.
The city will collect them once lake levels are more manageable and the potential for flooding has dissipated. The used sandbags could be taken to other areas around south central Wisconsin that may be at risk for flooding, or the sand will be spread on Madison streets this winter. Sandbags that have been contaminated will be taken to landfills.
Some streets remained closed because of standing water, particularly those along the Yahara River. Most consequentially to Madison drivers, East Johnson Street remains flooded between North Baldwin Street and Fordem Avenue.
Until at least one lane in each direction on East Johnson is open, Soglin said parking will continue to be restricted on Williamson Street to keep traffic moving more easily through the Isthmus.
“If we could see Lake Monona lowered at a half an inch a day, within six days perhaps we would be able to get one lane open in each direction,” Soglin said. “And then it might take another week to get the second lane open.”
Free evening parking in Madison’s parking garages Downtown will continue, Soglin said.
The bike path along Monona Terrace is still lined with a wall of sandbags that helps keep the path open and protected from damage.
“The bike path gets a little sloppy at the approaches to Monona Terrace,” Soglin said. “At some points you could use water wings or flippers instead of bicycles, but it works.”
Monona Terrace itself has not been damaged by floodwaters, Soglin said.
Slow, no-wake orders remain in effect on lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa. At 4 p.m. Friday, the city closed its boat launches at Olbrich, Law and Olin parks. Monona’s boat launches at Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha Trail and Lottes Park are also closed.
The Ironman Wisconsin course has been altered for the race Sunday because of continued flooding. Along with changes to the bicycle leg of the race, the swimming start and finish point in Law Park had to be moved about 110 yards, said Ryan Richards, race director for Ironman Wisconsin.
The new start/ finish point was chosen because, as Lake Monona rose, the usual point of entry and exit to the lake became too deep. Richards said this will not affect competitors’ swim times, but it will likely add a minute or so to the time it takes them to transition to the bicycle leg.
Water quality in Lake Monona was tested by the public health department, Soglin said, and found to be safe for the Ironman swimmers.
Richards said about 2,500 people will compete in the triathlon, which is expected to draw more than 15,000 spectators.