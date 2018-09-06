Heavy rain this week in south-central Wisconsin pushed back the timetable for floodwaters to recede, with some communities looking at continued flooding into next week.
Damage estimates are soaring in southern Wisconsin after weeks of severe flooding and storms destroyed pavement and damaged hundreds of homes, the Associated Press reported.
Gov. Scott Walker tweeted Thursday that flooding and storms that began on Aug. 17 have caused $208.7 million in damage, including $98.2 million in damage to homes, $40.8 million in damage to businesses and $69.6 million to public infrastructure.
Dane County, home to the state capital city of Madison, has seen about $155 million in damage.
Emergency officials say the tally is far from complete and those numbers will grow in the coming weeks.
Federal officials say a host of programs are available to help local governments and individuals recover. Walker must win a federal disaster declaration to trigger many of the programs, AP reported.
The Baraboo River in Sauk County is still on the rise, with Baraboo not expecting to see the high water mark of the latest flood until Saturday.
The Wisconsin River is also rising at Portage, and won't reach the high water mark until Sunday, officials said.
In North Freedom, the Baraboo River was over 23 feet deep Thursday morning, almost five feet about the record level set in July 2017, according to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service of the National Weather Service.
Flooding on Madison's Isthmus continues to force some major streets to close or get reduced to one lane.
The Thursday morning flood report in the city said the 600 block of Williamson Street has all lanes open, but another lane closure will be necessary to patch the street because of an emergency sanitary sewer repair.
East Washington Avenue has the right lane closed on the inbound (westbound) side at North Livingston Street, with two inbound and all three outbound lanes open.
East Johnson Street remains closed near Tenney Park between North Baldwin Street and Fordem Avenue, and North First Street is open between East Washington and East Johnson.
The Capital City bike path is closed at Monona Terrace, the Wingra Creek bike path is closed from John Nolen Drive to Beld Street and the Yahara River bike path is closed from Sherman Avenue to Williamson Street.
"As the (Yahara) river and lake levels change over the next few weeks, paths near water bodies will periodically be under water," city officials said.
New flood warnings were posted by the Weather Service at 11 a.m. for multiple streams in southern Wisconsin.
Weather conditions should be sunny and dry through the weekend, but high water is making some recreational activities hard to do.
Madison Parks announced Yahara Hills Golf Courses are closed both Thursday and Friday, Odana Hills Golf Course has the front nine open but the back nine closed, while Glenway and Monona are open.