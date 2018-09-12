Heavy rain after Labor Day again kept farmers from getting into fields, but the rain let up by mid-week, allowing some field work to get done in Wisconsin.
The crop progress report for the week ending Sept. 9 showed 3.3 days out of 7.0 suitable for field work, with some of that work including cleaning up after the severe storms and torrential rains ripped through the state.
"Farmers rushed to make hay and corn silage as soon as conditions allowed," the report said.
The crop progress report is issued weekly by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The state's main crops were mostly in good to excellent shape.
The corn crop was rated 75 percent good to excellent, with 92 percent of the crop in the dough stage, 70 percent dented and 21 percent mature. Corn for silage was 12 percent harvested.
The soybean crop was rated 77 percent good to excellent, with leaves turning color on 54 percent of the crop and 14 percent dropping leaves.
"Things are picking up after a week's standstill due to heavy rain," a Waushara/Outagamie Counties report said.
Oats harvested for grain was 92 percent complete, while potatoes were 28 percent harvested. The potato crop was 73 percent good to excellent.
The third cutting of alfalfa was 93 percent complete and the fourth cutting was 47 percent complete.
All hay was 76 percent good to excellent.
Pasture was 66 percent good to excellent, up three points from the previous week.
While not part of the crop report, farmers were also concerned about getting milk to market in counties with many roads shut down by flooding.
"With many roads south of Highway 33 washed out, I wonder how many are having problems getting milk to market," a La Crosse county report said.