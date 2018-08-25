When Samira Payne heard heavy rains pounding her rental house near University Avenue Monday night, she looked out the window to watch the deluge — only to see her car floating in the street.
Water was already up past the dashboard. In minutes, Payne and her husband also found themselves having to escape from the lower to the upper level of their split-level house on Burbank Place when water started pouring in the windows.
“In probably four minutes we went from having no water whatsoever (in the house) to water” at about chest level, she said.
By 11 p.m. that night, Payne — who’d moved to Madison from Notre Dame, Indiana, just a week earlier to start a doctoral program in sociology at UW-Madison — was on the phone to her auto insurance company to file a claim and request a rental car.
Hundreds of car owners who saw their vehicles go adrift in record-breaking floodwaters were in a similar situation this week. And local car rental offices were scrambling to meet the demand.
On Madison’s West Side, the Hertz car rental office on Odana Road had been trucking in vehicles from as far away as Chicago and Wausau to fill requests, branch manager Alex Meyer said Friday.
Dozens of people referred by their insurance companies were still on a waiting list for cars, with Meyer’s office contacting them one by one as vehicles come in.
“As soon as we get cars, we’ve been getting them back on the road,” Meyer said between nonstop phone calls to his desk.
At a nearby Enterprise rental office, employees handled some 125 car requests within 24 hours after Monday’s heavy rainfall, said management trainee Erik Penniston. That office was bringing in cars from Milwaukee, La Crosse and other locations as quickly as possible, he said.
Penniston had witnessed flooded cars first-hand — about 30 of them sitting in the parking garage of his apartment complex on Madison’s Far West Side, he said.
The Budget rental car office on East Washington Avenue had seen “a significant increase” in vehicle rentals starting Tuesday, an employee there said. By midday Friday, even the rental office itself was getting set to close because of expected flooding in that part of the city, she said.
American Family Insurance in Madison had received about 300 claims for autos damaged by flooding and 265 claims for damage to property in Dane County as of Friday afternoon, a company spokeswoman said.
After Monday’s deluge destroyed her car, Payne was able to rent a U-Haul pickup but had to pay for it by the mile. She was relieved when she got her Enterprise rental, a four-door sedan covered by her insurance policy, by early Friday afternoon.
Although the flooding ruined family keepsakes, brand-new mattresses and the yarn she crochets and then sells at craft shows, Payne, 28, and her family were set to move into a new place on Saturday. And Payne was glad to have some time to settle into her doctoral studies before having to buy a new car, she said.
“At this point there’s not a lot of value to being grumpy about it,” said a still-upbeat Payne as she climbed into her loaner car. “I’m just trying to get it all done and do what we can.”