The historic rainfall Monday in Madison caused area-wide flooding, including flooded basements. The Sewerage District said residents with flooded basements need to be careful:
- Treat all floodwaters as contaminated.
- Be aware of the risk of electrocution. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If you can do it safely, turn off the power to prevent electric shock.
- Avoid wading in floodwater, which can contain dangerous debris and can be contaminated.
- Report missing manhole covers, water flowing across roads or entering your home through the sanitary sewer (basement drain).