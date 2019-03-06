Gilda's Club Madison was down but not out, after devastating floods hit the facility in Middleton last August.
Now, eight months after the floods, which resulted in moving its operations to 13 other sites in the community, the signature red doors of Gilda's Club are open again.
The club, which gives emotional support, hope, education and camaraderie to children and adults living with cancer as well as to their families and friends, all at no charge, reopened on Monday, and officials will have an open house March 14 to celebrate the grand re-opening.
"The fact we are re-opening after this kind of devastation is a testament to the generosity of our community," said Lannia Stenz, executive director and CEO of Gilda's Club Madison.
The facility, at 7907 UW Health Court, sustained over $1.2 million in damage because of the flooding, forcing the clubhouse to close immediately for water removal and restoration.
Over 600 people, corporations and organizations contributed $100,000 in September to pay for the flood insurance deductible, and more money was raised during the fall so contents damaged in the flood, including program materials, toys, exercise equipment and furniture, could be replaced.
More information about Gilda's Club can be found online at http://www.gildasclubmadison.org/