A very rainy Friday in Madison should be followed by a very nice weekend, according to forecasters.
Heavy rain sitting over parts of south-central Wisconsin prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for Madison's East Side, northeast Dane County and parts of Jefferson and Dodge counties, with radar showing up to three inches of rain falling by 7:30 a.m.
The flood advisory is in effect until 10:15 a.m.
Up to an inch of rain could fall the rest of the morning, setting the stage for urban flooding on streets and flooding of small streams.
Once the rain ends later on Friday, the upcoming weekend looks very good.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said we can expect mostly sunny skies and highs of 84 both Saturday and Sunday.
More rain is forecast for Monday as cooler air moves in.
The Weather Service said up to an inch of rain could fall on Monday, with the high only reaching 74.
Highs should stay in the upper 70s through Thursday, with partly sunny skies on Tuesday, sunshine on Wednesday and mostly sunny skies on Thursday.
Brown said we could see showers and storms next Friday with the high topping out at 81.
Thursday's high of 83 was 3 degrees above normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 102 for Aug. 16, set in 1988.
The low of 67 was 8 degrees above normal and 29 degrees above the record low of 38 for the date, set in 1979.
Heavy rain at the airport added up to 1.31 inches on Thursday, bringing the August rainfall total up to 3.00 inches, 0.75 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 16 was 3.25 inches in 1886.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 11.79 inches of rain, 0.82 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 28.63 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.83 inches above normal.