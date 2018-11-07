An Illinois man outside his car to look at a flat tire was struck and killed by a semi on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County early Wednesday morning.
The State Patrol said the crash happened at about 3:50 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, just south of Edgerton.
The car driver, a 59-year-old man from Hoffman, Ill., was outside the car after the Infiniti's left rear tire went flat.
The semi driven by a 30-year-old Fitchburg man struck the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rock County coroner.
Assisting the State Patrol at the scene were Edgerton Fire and EMS, Janesville Paramedic and the Rock County Sheriff's and Coroner's Offices.
The identity of the fatal victim was withheld pending notification of family.
No charges were listed by the State Patrol pending further investigation into the crash.