After heavy rain Sunday morning and afternoon, City of Madison engineering crews were on standby for possible flash flooding in the late afternoon or evening.
"If heavier rain does occur, flooding on our streets is possible again, especially in low-lying areas that drain to the Yahara River or Lake Monona," Madison's Engineering Division said in a statement.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Dane County until 1 a.m. Monday. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, heavy rain and patchy fog was forecast into the late evening for Madison.
A brief street closure on East Johnson Street at North First Street was necessary Sunday morning because of "ponding of water" in the street, the engineering division said.
The engineering division noted that storm sewers in the lower areas of Madison's Isthmus are less efficient because of high lake levels.
"Never drive through flooded streets," the engineering division said. "Stay calm, find higher ground, and take some time to think about your route options. It is not worth risking your life or damaging your car."
The engineering division urged residents to:
- Avoid driving through standing water.
- Avoid parking in low-lying area of the Near East Side and the Isthmus.
- Avoid parking in areas that have flooded in the past.
- Report flooding to City Engineering Operations at 608-266-4430 or by using the online flooding form.
- Get sandbags from the city if necessary.
Engineering crews are going to stay on standby until the flooding threat diminishes.