A flash flood watch is in effect for southern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon, following heavy rainfall Saturday night and more expected Sunday evening according to the National Weather Service.

The Madison area received between 1.5 and 2 inches of rainfall Saturday night into Sunday morning and could received between .5 and 2 inches Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The next round of rain is expected to begin at around mid-evening and could dump anywhere from 1 to 3 inches on southern Wisconsin, with higher amounts possible in localized areas, Aidan Kuroski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan office, said in a statement.

Heavy rainfall over previously affected areas may result in flash flooding of low lying areas, urban areas, creeks and streams, and other vulnerable areas. There is uncertainty regarding exactly where flooding could occur, but those in the flood watch area should prepare for potential flash flooding and be prepared to seek higher ground should it occur, Kuroski said.