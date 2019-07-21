If you go

What: Midwest Fire Fest

Where: Westside Park, 300 Water St., Cambridge

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28.

Admission: Free

Highlights: Fire Fest includes interactive art demonstrations and displays, food, beer and at 9 p.m. Saturday a performance art event involving a more than 7-foot-tall clay sculpture that is being fired in a temporary kiln. Other demonstrations include Alisa Toninato of FeLion Studios in Madison, along with about 20 other artists from Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota, who will melt and pour cast iron, while the Upper Midwest Blacksmith Association will have a hands-on zone that allows visitors to make their own piece of art. Atlas Barrel Company from Watertown, Minnesota, will char wooden barrels, and there will be performances by Driftless Fire Dancers in Viroqua plus seven different bands over the two-day festival. A $135 per ticket farm-to-table dinner for 125 people on Saturday is sold out. It will feature a five-course meal by Luke Zahm, award-winning chef at Driftless Cafe in Viroqua and the new host of Wisconsin Foodie.

Information: www.midwestfirefest.com