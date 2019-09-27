U.S. and state flags will be flown at half-staff across Wisconsin Sunday in honor of a soldier from Sheboygan who died in World War II and whose body was recently returned home.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags be flown at half-staff to coincide with the burial of Army Tech. 5th Grade John E. Bainbridge at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona Sunday at 11 a.m., according to Evers' office.
“We honor the life and the service of Army Tech. 5th Grade Bainbridge as he returns home to his final resting place here in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “My thoughts are with his family and community as they say goodbye after a lifetime of searching for closure. The people of Wisconsin and his family will continue to remember his legacy and honor his courageous service.”
Bainbridge was 23 when he was killed in action Dec. 2, 1942 in the Australian Territory of Papua -- now Papua New Guinea -- while serving with Company C, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division.
Postwar efforts to locate or identify Bainbridge's remains were unsuccessful until 2017. His remains had been buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines but were exhumed on Feb. 22, 2017 and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accountability Agency for lab analysis.
The lab identified the remains on June 24 this year.
Bainbridge will be buried with full military honors.