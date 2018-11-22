National and Wisconsin flags will be flown at half-staff Sunday in commemoration of an Army Air Forces engineer who died in the line of duty during World War II, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Scott Walker.
The plane Private First Class Joseph Natvick was aboard crashed on July 7, 1945. His remains were accounted for on Sept. 24 of this year, and he will be buried Sunday in Columbus.
"Pfc. Joseph Natvick sacrificed his life to help save others during World War II," Walker said in a statement. "He is an American hero whose sacrifice we can never repay. It is an honor to see him finally return home with the honors he deserves."
Natvick was one of four men transporting cargo from Jothat, India, to Hsinching, China, to Chinese forces fighting the Japanese. During the mission, the C-109 aircraft he was aboard crashed in a remote part of India.
Natvick will be buried with full military honors.