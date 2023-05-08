Six people, including five juveniles, were injured Sunday night when a vehicle driven by a teenager hit a truck in a Town of Jefferson intersection, authorities said.
Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies reported to the intersection of County Road Y and Natwick Road at around 7 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about the crash, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies determined that a 16-year-old driver with three juvenile passengers was traveling southbound on Natwick Road when the driver reported the vehicle's brakes stopped working.
“The vehicle continued southbound into the intersection and struck” the driver’s side of a truck driven by Douglas Bean, 64, of Chaseburg, according to a report. “Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.”
The youths injured in the accident included the driver plus passengers in both vehicles, ages 7, 12, 15 and 16, according to the sheriff’s office. Bean and a juvenile passenger in his truck both reported injuries. None of the injuries was life-threatening.
All passengers were wearing seatbelts, a statement said.
The 16-year-old driver was cited for failure to yield right of way from stop sign resulting in bodily harm, and failure to keep vehicle under control, reports said. The Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua First Responders, La Farge Ambulance and Readstown Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene, authorities said.
