Five people were seriously injured Wednesday night when a speeding car driven by a 16-year-old hit a car making a turn in Monona.
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Monona Drive, police said.
The preliminary investigation showed a gray Chrysler 200 driven by the teen boy was going south at a high rate of speed while a red Honda Civic was going north.
"The Honda was making a left turn into Taco Johns when it was struck by the speeding vehicle," said Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.
The Chrysler rolled over several times and hit a light pole, trees and shrubbery, with the passenger in the car, a 16-year-old boy, being ejected from the car.
The two teens and three adults in the Honda were taken to local hospitals.
Traffic on Monona Drive was shut down for about 1 1/2 hours so emergency crews could work at the scene.
"At this time, it is believed excessive speed was the contributing factor to the cause of the collision," Ostrenga said.
Ambulances from Mount Horeb, McFarland, the city of Madison and the town of Madison assisted the Monona police and fire departments in getting victims to the hospitals.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Monona Police, 222-0463 or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.