Five people were injured, including three with serious injuries, in a Rock County crash Sunday afternoon that started when a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.
The crash was reported at about 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 213 and A in the town of Magnolia, the Sheriff's Office said.
The intersection was shut down for over three hours as crews worked at the scene.
The initial investigation showed a Chevy Silverado driven by Bradley Butler, 24, Monroe, was going east on Highway A when he didn't stop at the stop sign at Highway 213.
The Silverado first hit a southbound Ford F150 driven by Olivia McCarthy, 26, Footville, then a northbound Dodge Ram, driven by Michael Hurley, 59, Evansville.
McCarthy and passenger William Haggerty, 25, had to be extricated from the Ford, and were taken to Mercy Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A six-month-old infant in the vehicle was properly restrained in a safety seat but also was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Butler was extricated from the Chevy and was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Hurley didn't claim any injury but was also taken to Mercy Hospital as a precaution.
Butler was to be ticketed for inattentive driving and failure to stop at a stop sign, causing bodily harm.