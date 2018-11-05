A fire inside a huge grain dryer tower in the town of Bristol became a five-alarm fire, with 14 fire departments responding to the scene Sunday afternoon.
The fire call came in at about 2:45 p.m. to the fire site on Highway V, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.
Two first responders sustained minor injuries in the blaze that caused at least $250,000 in damage, based on structural damage and replacement cost of the dryer.
The two injured first responders were treated and released at the scene.
The 65-foot-high grain dryer had an active fire going on inside when the first firefighters arrived, with a first alarm mutual aid call sent out for additional assistance.
"Command then requested a second alarm mutual aid box for engines, a fifth alarm mutual aid box for tenders due to a lack of water resources, and a special request for two ladder trucks," said Sun Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer.
Command units on scene determined there were no life safety issues, so the first units were ordered to cool the structure to avoid exposure risk.
Mutual aid units arrived, with trucks positioned to fight the blaze, as firefighters cut holes in the grain dryer to loosen the burned and wet corn.
Fire units on scene came from Cottage Grove, DeForest/Windsor, Columbus, Truax, Waunakee, Dane, Stoughton, Doylestown, Rio, McFarland, town of Madison, Middleton and Deerfield.