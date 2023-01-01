Fitchburg woman looks to clinch third and fourth world records for clover collection

As witnesses sifted through laminated sheets of six- and seven-leaf clovers Sunday, Gabriella Gerhardt was confident she'd clinch two more marks recognized by Guinness World Records.

The current record for six-leaf clovers is 43. Gerhardt presented the witnesses with 1,440.

"If they throw out a couple, I think I'll still break it," she said with a laugh.

For seven-leaf clovers, the standing record is 17. Gerhardt has 210.

Already a two-time world record-holder, Gerhardt is looking to break a fifth in February with her all collection of 115,000 four-leaf clovers, about 4,000 more than the standing record of 111,060. Her certified world records include the largest number of four-leaf clovers collected in eight hours, with a total of 887, in 2018, and the most four-leaf clovers collected in one hour, with 451 found, in 2019.

The latter got her a mention in "The Guinness Book of World Records," which sat on a display table Sunday at the Madison Children's Museum, next to photos of clovers and her binders of laminated clovers awaiting judgment.

Gerhardt, a Fitchburg resident, started collecting four-leaf clovers in 2010 when she found one walking back from a college class. She didn't keep those first four-leaf clovers she found, but the habit stuck.

Her best year was 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gerhardt found more than 30,000 clovers with four or more leaves; in 2022, she expanded her entire collection to more than 138,000 with an additional 27,109 clovers.

Clovers with four or more leaves are a mutation in the white clover plant. It's not exactly known what causes the mutation that produces more than the clover's regular three leaves, but it's thought that a combination of a recessive gene presence and environment both play a role.

Gerhardt carries small books with her as she goes clover hunting, so she can preserve them out in the field. She then brings them to a room in her house that's been transformed into a clover room, complete with clover art on the walls, where she dries them and then laminates most of them. The pretty ones have a chance to be turned into jewelry or small gifts to thank the people who aid her in her searches, she said.

Clover hunting is akin to meditation for Gerhardt, she said. All it takes is a clear mind when she's out hunting — with nothing else taking precedence, the four-leaf clovers almost pop out to her.

During the late spring and early summer months, you can likely find Gerhardt out in one of her more than 100 established patches in Fitchburg and Madison searching for clovers.

"It's most of my free time when I'm not at work — if it's light outside, I'm clover hunting," Gerhardt said. "My husband doesn't expect to see me in May or June ... I just love it, and I can't imagine not doing it."

