Fitchburg student Maya Jadhav wins Badger State Spelling Bee for fourth year in a row

Four-time Badger State Spelling Bee champion Maya Jadhav will go on to represent Wisconsin at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Jadhav, an eighth-grader from Vishva Home School in Fitchburg, won the competition Saturday against 54 other spellers in grades 4-8 from across the state at the first in-person statewide spelling bee since March 2020. The bee went roughly 25 rounds before Jadhav was declared the champion.

“I feel great. I worked hard and I’m really happy,” she said. “I’m really excited. This year is just to have fun. It’s my last year, so I’m just going to study and try to have fun (at the Scripps National Spelling Bee).”

Jadhav said she studies the spelling of words online using a variety of different programs, and practices language rules and root words, while repeating the words she learns. She plans to travel with her family to the Washington, D.C., area twice in the coming months, for the Scripps National Spelling Bee and for the 2022 Raytheon Technologies Mathcounts Competition.

“I’m amazed at what Maya has done, and it’s never an easy thing. She really works hard,” said Nitin Jadhav, Maya’s parent. “This is her last year, eighth grade, so she has this last chance to go to D.C. She’s looking forward to it, and I’m happy for her. … It’s like she takes us on adventures every year.”

Jadhav won the 2019, 2020, 2021 and now the 2022 Badger State bees but was unable to travel to the national competition in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 national bee was canceled, and the 2021 competition took place. Jadhav came in 12th place in the 2021 national bee.

Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya, of Madison, and Jadhav were the last two students left standing on the stage after about 15 rounds as they grappled with a volley of words such as “ocotillo”, “persiflage” and “etagere”. The two students exchanged words for roughly another 10 rounds. Jadhav won the day with the word “obrotund” in the 25th round.

Other words thrown into the fray during the 3 1/2-hour competition included “Disneyfication” “turken” “Oceanian” “superlative” “interrogative” “phenotype” “shoji” and “umami”.

Saturday’s event, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, brought students back to Madison Area Technical College’s Mitby Theatre, where about a dozen of the students on stage wore masks, which they were instructed to pull down while spelling.

Contestants at the statewide spelling bee have competed in school- and regional-level bees, the latter of which are organized by the state’s 12 Cooperative Educational Services Agencies, plus the Madison All-City Spelling Bee, which is also sponsored by the State Journal.

Madison’s top three spellers, Wijeyakulasuriya, Vincent Bautista and Shabd Gulati, who won first, second and third place, in February's the all-city bee, were among the 54 students who competed on Saturday.

Brad Williams, winner of the Badger Bee in 1969 and current radio producer from the La Crosse area who has been the state-level pronouncer for more than 40 years, rattled off the words for spellers to tackle. Rounds five and 10 were vocabulary rounds, where the spellers were given a word and asked to determine which of two definitions were correct.

Saturday’s judges included Meredith McGlone, communications manager for the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring at UW-Madison; Jimbo Jacobs, social media manager and co-owner of The Book Deal, an independent used bookstore in Madison; and Joel Patenaude, a producer with Wisconsin Public Radio. Kirsten Adshead coordinated the spelling bee.

The Badger State Spelling Bee was first held in 1949. The National Spelling Bee was started in 1925 by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

