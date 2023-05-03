Fitchburg police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that sent a bullet through three separate apartment units.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Leopold Way at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday following multiple reports of potential gunfire in the area, according to a press release from the Fitchburg Police Department.

Officers did not immediately identify any property damage or evidence of shots fired Tuesday evening, but returned to the area the following day and found that a single bullet had traveled through the three occupied apartment units. No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing. Individuals with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the department at 608-270-4300. Anonymous tips can be shared with Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.